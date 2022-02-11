UrduPoint.com

Del Potro, Eying Retirement, Pulls Out Of Rio Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open

Argentine great Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of the Rio Open, organizers said on Friday a decision that could signal the end of his career

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Argentine great Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of the Rio Open, organizers said on Friday a decision that could signal the end of his career.

The 33-year-old, who has spoken openly of retiring, returned to tennis following a two-and-a-half-year injury absence for the Argentine Open but lost in the first round on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, Juan Martin del Potro will not play the Rio Open," tournament organizers said on Twitter, a day before the opening match.

"It was always a dream to have him with us, and we nearly did. We wish him much success in the future. Please know that the tournament's doors will always be open to you." Del Potro said he has been "living a nightmare" since he fractured his kneecap in June 2019 at Queen's in London.

The former US Open champ lost in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) to compatriot Federico Delbonis in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

He said before that tournament that his comeback was "more a farewell than a return." "Possibly we may not meet again," an emotional Del Potro told fans after the match.

"Today I gave everything I had, until the last point. I'm happy because my last game was probably on a tennis court in front of all of you, and not in a press conference." However, he added at the time that he wanted to "leave the window open" for Rio de Janeiro.

Del Potro beat Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final, the high point of a career that has seen him win 22 titles, the 2016 Davis Cup for Argentina, and Olympic silver and bronze.

But he has often struggled with injury.

Once world number three, his ranking has gone to 753 since his knee injury, which required four surgeries.

Related Topics

Tennis World Twitter Buenos Aires Rio De Janeiro London Argentina Roger Federer May June 2016 2019 Silver Olympics Bronze All Court US Open

Recent Stories

Wallace, Shoigu Agree on Importance of Minsk Agree ..

Wallace, Shoigu Agree on Importance of Minsk Agreements

10 minutes ago
 Biden to Hold Call With Transatlantic Leaders on U ..

Biden to Hold Call With Transatlantic Leaders on Ukraine, Russia - White House

10 minutes ago
 Rangers arrests two of robbers gang involved in ov ..

Rangers arrests two of robbers gang involved in over 40 robberies

14 minutes ago
 Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covi ..

Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules

14 minutes ago
 US stocks mixed near end of volatile week

US stocks mixed near end of volatile week

14 minutes ago
 Govt's policies ensured protection of economically ..

Govt's policies ensured protection of economically weaker segments during COVID- ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>