UrduPoint.com

Del Potro To Return To Tennis After 30 Months Injury Absence

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Del Potro to return to tennis after 30 months injury absence

Buenos Aires, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro will return to competitive tennis after two and a half years of injury at next week's ATP Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

The 33-year-old has not played since fracturing his kneecap in June 2019 at the Queen's Club Championships in London.

The former world number three has undergone four surgeries on his knee for that injury while slipping to 757 in the world rankings.

Both the Argentina Open and the Rio Open, which takes place a week later, announced Del Potro had been given wildcards to compete in the clay court events.

The injury-prone Argentine also broke his knee at the Shanghai Masters in October 2018 and before that suffered multiple wrist injuries that also required four surgeries.

The US Open champion at 20 in 2009, Del Potro won the last of his 22 tour titles at the Indian Wells Masters in 2018.

He last played the Argentina Open as a 17-year-old in 2006, losing in the first round to former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero.

In recent weeks, Del Potro had expressed his desire to return to action in Buenos Aires.

Related Topics

India Tennis World Buenos Aires London Shanghai Argentina June October 2018 2019 Court US Open

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

8 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

8 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

8 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

8 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>