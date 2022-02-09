Delay of Russian Athletes' Award Ceremony at Olympics Linked to Anti-Doping Test - Reports

The reason for the delay in the awards ceremony for the Russian figure skaters following the results of the team tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics is the issue with the doping test of the Russian athlete before the Games, the Inside the Games news portal reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The reason for the delay in the awards ceremony for the Russian figure skaters following the results of the team tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics is the issue with the doping test of the Russian athlete before the Games, the Inside the Games news portal reported on Wednesday.

The award ceremony was supposed to take place on Tuesday. Later it was postponed indefinitely, the International Olympic Committee and International Skating Union confirmed to the news portal, adding that the delay was caused by a legal issue.

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Games.