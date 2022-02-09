UrduPoint.com

Delay Of Russian Athletes' Award Ceremony At Olympics Linked To Anti-Doping Test - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 11:49 AM

Delay of Russian Athletes' Award Ceremony at Olympics Linked to Anti-Doping Test - Reports

The reason for the delay in the awards ceremony for the Russian figure skaters following the results of the team tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics is the issue with the doping test of the Russian athlete before the Games, the Inside the Games news portal reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The reason for the delay in the awards ceremony for the Russian figure skaters following the results of the team tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics is the issue with the doping test of the Russian athlete before the Games, the Inside the Games news portal reported on Wednesday.

The award ceremony was supposed to take place on Tuesday. Later it was postponed indefinitely, the International Olympic Committee and International Skating Union confirmed to the news portal, adding that the delay was caused by a legal issue.

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Games.

Related Topics

Russia Beijing Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Swiss eye tobacco advertising clampdown

Swiss eye tobacco advertising clampdown

3 minutes ago
 Mexico Registers Steady Decline in Fourth COVID-19 ..

Mexico Registers Steady Decline in Fourth COVID-19 Wave - Government

3 minutes ago
 Process of Russia's Sputnik V Recognition in EU No ..

Process of Russia's Sputnik V Recognition in EU Not Easy, But Approval Is Possib ..

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria sends displaced people home despite ongoin ..

Nigeria sends displaced people home despite ongoing conflict

3 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA Neo now available in Pakistan

TECNO POVA Neo now available in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad for Australia Tests announced

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests announced

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>