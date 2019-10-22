Delegation calls on Punjab sports minister

A two-member delegation of Minhaj-ul-Quran International called on Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium Monday evening

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A two-member delegation of Minhaj-ul-Quran International called on Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium Monday evening.

The delegation consisted of Director Public Relations Minhaj-ul-Quran International Shahzad Rasool and Senior Deputy Director Abdul Hafeez Chaudhry.

He said, "We have revived several sports events in the province such as Punjab Games, Annual Sports Calendar etc in recent past. We are quite confident that Punjab contingent will offer excellent performance in the upcoming 33rd National Games in Peshawar." Rai Taimoor also acknowledged the services of Allama Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri in multiple fields including religion, literature and politics, etc.

The Minhaj-ul-Quran International officials informed the minister that they were going to hold grand sports gala in January next year with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab (SBP).

"Hundreds of male and female players from 700 schools, dozens of colleges and international level chartered university will feature in dozens of exciting sports competitions during the sports gala." The Minhaj-ul-Quran International officials Director Public Relations Shahzad Rasool and Senior Deputy Director Abdul Hafeez Chaudhry lauded the role of Punjab Minister for sports and Sports Board Punjab for the promotion of sports in the province.

They also presented a set of Allama Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri books to Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and also invited him to visit Minhaj-ul-Quran International office.