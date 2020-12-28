UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Pakistan Federation Baseball Invited To Visit Iran

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:33 PM

Delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball invited to visit Iran

Secretary Pakistan Federation Baseball, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmad said on Monday that President , PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has received an invitation from Iran Baseball Federation to visit Iran with a delegation

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Pakistan Federation Baseball, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmad said on Monday that President , PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has received an invitation from Iran Baseball Federation to visit Iran with a delegation.

IBF wants to hold the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup in Iran in near future and it has specially invited President PFB who is also the Member at Large of Baseball Federation of Asia to inspect the baseball infrastructure in Iran, he said.

"Apart from Pakistan, representatives of Indian Baseball Association and other countries have also been invited to visit Iran. Amaid Ali Kazmi Legal Advisor PFB will also visit Iran with Fakhar Shah", said Secretary PFB.

Meanwhile Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said during the visit there will also be having meetings with the Ministry of Sports and National Olympic Committee of Iran.

"Iran wants that Pakistan national baseball team should visit Iran and also attend a combined coaching camp there to improve Iran teams game and rankings", said PFB President said adding, "Our visit will further improve Pak-Iran relations through sports diplomacy."Fakhar Ali Shah said he will also persuade the neighboring countries to participate in the Pakistan Baseball League to be held after Covid-19 pandemic is controlled in the country.

