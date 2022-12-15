Delighted Deschamps 'proud, emotional' as France reach final

Al Khor, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :France coach Didier Deschamps spoke of his "emotion and pride" after Les Bleus reached a second straight World Cup final with a 2-0 defeat of Morocco on Wednesday.

The 2018 champions will defend their title against Argentina on Sunday after goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani secured victory at the Al Bayt Stadium.

"There is emotion and pride," the delighted French coach said. "Obviously it was another important step today and now there will be another one.

"We've been together for a month. It's never easy, but here it is -- it's been a joy so far and my players have been rewarded."France are aiming to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles after Brazil's double victories in 1958 and 1962.