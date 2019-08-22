UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delighted To Welcome Pakistan Back To Cardiff For T20 Game In 2020: Glamorgan Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:55 PM

Delighted to welcome Pakistan back to Cardiff for T20 game in 2020: Glamorgan chief

Glamorgan's chief executive Hugh Morris has expressed delight at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allotting Cardiff's Sophia Gardens one of the three T20Is between England and Pakistan in 2020, while hoping that the game attracts a full house

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Glamorgan's chief executive Hugh Morris has expressed delight at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allotting Cardiff's Sophia Gardens one of the three T20Is between England and Pakistan in 2020, while hoping that the game attracts a full house.

The ECB on Wednesday announced the home fixtures for England in 2020, which includes three Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan between July 30 to September 2 next year.

The second T20I is scheduled for August 31 at Sophia Gardens, the biggest cricket stadium in Wales, and Morris felt this was good for Glamorgan.

"It's very good news; we are delighted to welcome Pakistan back to Cardiff for an IT20 game," said Morris. "They are one of the top teams in the world, it should be exciting. We had a really good game at the beginning of this year between England and Pakistan, and we are really excited by another one. It's on Bank Holiday Monday next year as well, 31st August, and we are looking for another bumper crowd," Cricket Country reported.

Sophia Gardens hosted two matches during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, and in May a T20I was played there between England and Pakistan.

Matches in the United Kingdom involving Pakistan are generally very well attended, given the number of Pakistan-origin citizens. During the 2019 World Cup, almost every Pakistan game was sold out, and even when the team's game against Sri Lanka in Bristol was washed out, there were many Pakistan supporters in attendance.

"To have one of the top teams in the world will be great for the cricket lovers of Wales," he said. "Pakistan bring a lot of excitement, they, as I say, are one of the top teams in the world. They always develop unusual talents, and are always great to see. Their spectators love cricket, they make a great deal of noise in the stadium, and create a great atmosphere."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Sri Lanka Bank Bristol Cardiff Wales United Kingdom Sophia Gardens May July August September 2019 2020 Top Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

46 minutes ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

37 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

37 minutes ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

37 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

45 minutes ago

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.