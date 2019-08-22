Delighted to welcome Pakistan back to Cardiff for T20 game in 2020: Glamorgan chief

Glamorgan's chief executive Hugh Morris has expressed delight at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allotting Cardiff's Sophia Gardens one of the three T20Is between England and Pakistan in 2020, while hoping that the game attracts a full house

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Glamorgan's chief executive Hugh Morris has expressed delight at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allotting Cardiff's Sophia Gardens one of the three T20Is between England and Pakistan in 2020, while hoping that the game attracts a full house.

The ECB on Wednesday announced the home fixtures for England in 2020, which includes three Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan between July 30 to September 2 next year.

The second T20I is scheduled for August 31 at Sophia Gardens, the biggest cricket stadium in Wales, and Morris felt this was good for Glamorgan.

"It's very good news; we are delighted to welcome Pakistan back to Cardiff for an IT20 game," said Morris. "They are one of the top teams in the world, it should be exciting. We had a really good game at the beginning of this year between England and Pakistan, and we are really excited by another one. It's on Bank Holiday Monday next year as well, 31st August, and we are looking for another bumper crowd," Cricket Country reported.

Sophia Gardens hosted two matches during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, and in May a T20I was played there between England and Pakistan.

Matches in the United Kingdom involving Pakistan are generally very well attended, given the number of Pakistan-origin citizens. During the 2019 World Cup, almost every Pakistan game was sold out, and even when the team's game against Sri Lanka in Bristol was washed out, there were many Pakistan supporters in attendance.

"To have one of the top teams in the world will be great for the cricket lovers of Wales," he said. "Pakistan bring a lot of excitement, they, as I say, are one of the top teams in the world. They always develop unusual talents, and are always great to see. Their spectators love cricket, they make a great deal of noise in the stadium, and create a great atmosphere."