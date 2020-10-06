Demare Sprints To Giro D'Italia Fourth Stage Win As Almeida Stays In Pink
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:14 PM
Villafranca Tirrena , Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Frenchman Arnaud Demare won a sprint finish to claim the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding onto the leader's pink jersey.
Groupama-FDJ rider Demare pipped Slovak Peter Sagan and Italy's Davide Ballerini in a thrilling battle to the line after the 140km ride from Catania, the last stage in Sicily before the race heads for mainland Italy.