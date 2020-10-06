UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demare Sprints To Giro D'Italia Fourth Stage Win As Almeida Stays In Pink

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Demare sprints to Giro d'Italia fourth stage win as Almeida stays in pink

Frenchman Arnaud Demare won a sprint finish to claim the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding onto the leader's pink jersey

Villafranca Tirrena , Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Frenchman Arnaud Demare won a sprint finish to claim the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding onto the leader's pink jersey.

Groupama-FDJ rider Demare pipped Slovak Peter Sagan and Italy's Davide Ballerini in a thrilling battle to the line after the 140km ride from Catania, the last stage in Sicily before the race heads for mainland Italy.

Related Topics

Catania Italy Portugal From Race

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

16 minutes ago

Qualifier Podoroska shocks Svitolina to make Frenc ..

2 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review anti-dengue arrangemen ..

2 minutes ago

Three militants involved in sectarian killings arr ..

2 minutes ago

16th annual Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition concl ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 4.81bln disbursed in Faisalabad under Ehsaas pr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.