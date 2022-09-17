UrduPoint.com

Dengue Cases; Section 144 Imposed In Mardan

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Dengue cases; section 144 imposed in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :In the context of rising dengue cases in Mardan, the District administration has imposed Section 144 and directed to avoid placing old tires in open air, said an official release issued here on Saturday.

Taking precautionary measures, the District administration Mardan also imposed a ban on keeping junk, open water tanks and other items in the open air, public places as well.

He said that strict action would be taken against violators.

However, besides Mardan the reports of dengue attacks have intensified across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar with 307 new cases of dengue reported in the last 24 hours, Health Department officials told media men.

He disclosed that after the arrival of new cases, the number of dengue cases has increased to 4188 with Mardan reported the highest number of 73 new dengue cases, the number reached 1,531.

He informed that 37 cases of dengue have been reported in Nowshera, bringing the total to 415 and 153 new cases of dengue have been reported in Peshawar, bringing the total to 571.

The Health department officials further informed that 11 cases of dengue have been reported in Haripur, bringing the total to 294 while the number of dengue cases in Khyber increased 615. He said 15 cases of dengue have been reported in Lower Dir and the total number increased to 215 with 34 more dengue patients admitted in different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said currently, 75 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the province and so far, the dengue mosquito has claimed 5 lives in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Water Mardan Nowshera Dir Haripur Media

Recent Stories

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

3 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.