Dengue cases; section 144 imposed in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :In the context of rising dengue cases in Mardan, the District administration has imposed Section 144 and directed to avoid placing old tires in open air, said an official release issued here on Saturday.

Taking precautionary measures, the District administration Mardan also imposed a ban on keeping junk, open water tanks and other items in the open air, public places as well.

He said that strict action would be taken against violators.

However, besides Mardan the reports of dengue attacks have intensified across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar with 307 new cases of dengue reported in the last 24 hours, Health Department officials told media men.

He disclosed that after the arrival of new cases, the number of dengue cases has increased to 4188 with Mardan reported the highest number of 73 new dengue cases, the number reached 1,531.

He informed that 37 cases of dengue have been reported in Nowshera, bringing the total to 415 and 153 new cases of dengue have been reported in Peshawar, bringing the total to 571.

The Health department officials further informed that 11 cases of dengue have been reported in Haripur, bringing the total to 294 while the number of dengue cases in Khyber increased 615. He said 15 cases of dengue have been reported in Lower Dir and the total number increased to 215 with 34 more dengue patients admitted in different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said currently, 75 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the province and so far, the dengue mosquito has claimed 5 lives in the province.