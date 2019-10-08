UrduPoint.com
Denmark Selects First Athlete For 2020 Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

The Sports Association of Denmark in a press conference announced the selection of 29-year-old archer Maja Jager as the first athlete in the Danish team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday

COPENHAGEN,, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The sports Association of Denmark in a press conference announced the selection of 29-year-old archer Maja Jager as the first athlete in the Danish team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday.

Jager is a 2013 world champion, a former national Sportsman of the Year and a 2012 Olympian but missed out on being selected for the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil.

"I'm really happy to be back, and the Olympics are the biggest thing you can come up with," Jager told Denmark's DR tv news.

Jager had officially reached the qualification requirement for the Olympics's in June this year but was still required to go through the selection process which attempts to find Denmark's best medal prospects.

The National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark fielded a roster of 120 athletes, 79 men and 41 women at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

