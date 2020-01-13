UrduPoint.com
Denmark Skipper Kjaer Joins AC Milan From Sevilla

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:21 PM

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has joined AC Milan on a six-month loan from Spanish club Sevilla with an option to buy, the Serie A side announced on Monday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has joined AC Milan on a six-month loan from Spanish club Sevilla with an option to buy, the Serie A side announced on Monday.

The 30-year centre back has already started training and should be available for their midweek Italian Cup last-16 tie against SPAL at the San Siro, Milan said.

Kjaer had been on loan at Serie A club Atalanta since last September but had played just six times for the Bergamo side.

He also previously played for Italian clubs Palermo and Roma.

Kjaer has captained Denmark since 2016, scoring three goals in 95 appearances.

