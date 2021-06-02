Denmark to Keep Current Cross-Border Entry Restrictions For Russian Football Fans - UEFA

The Danish Foreign Ministry will not make any exceptions for crossing the state border for Russian fans who plan to attend the Russia-Denmark European Championship match, a spokesperson of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Danish Foreign Ministry will not make any exceptions for crossing the state border for Russian fans who plan to attend the Russia-Denmark European Championship match, a spokesperson of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) told Sputnik.

The Russian Football Union announced on Tuesday that it had requested UEFA assistance in making it possible for Russian football fans to visit Copenhagen for the Russia-Denmark group stage game on June 21.

An UEFA spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Russian request had been redirected by the Danish Football Union to the Danish Foreign Ministry, however, no exceptions to the current restrictions on cross-border entry have been provided.

In May, the Council of the European Union updated the bloc's recommendations on travelling restrictions, allowing entry to everyone vaccinated with any of the EMA-approved coronavirus vaccines. The Russian vaccines have not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year because of the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in several European cities, including St. Petersburg, Russia.