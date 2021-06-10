Denmark to lift mask rules, raises crowd size for Euro matches

Denmark on Thursday announced the easing of several Covid measures, regarding the use of face masks, bar and restaurant opening hours, and crowd sizes at Euro matches as it prepares to lift all restrictions by October 1

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Denmark on Thursday announced the easing of several Covid measures, regarding the use of face masks, bar and restaurant opening hours, and crowd sizes at Euro matches as it prepares to lift all restrictions by October 1.

The Scandinavian country also plans to phase out its "corona pass" required for some activities by the same date.

"We will be able to do everything that we have missed, because we now have the epidemic under control," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told reporters.

Masks will no longer be required as of June 14, except on public transport during rush hour and for standing passengers. That requirement will subsequently be lifted on September 1.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open until midnight as of June 11, compared to 11pm currently. As of July 15, they will be allowed to remain open until 2am.