Denmark's Axelsen Retains Mens' Olympic Badminton Title
Muhammad Rameez Published August 05, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen retained his Olympic badminton title on Monday, demolishing Thailand's world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles final in Paris
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Denmark's Viktor Axelsen retained his Olympic badminton title on Monday, demolishing Thailand's world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles final in Paris.
Backed by a vocal crowd of Danish fans at La Chapelle Arena, the second-seeded Axelsen battled past his eighth-seeded opponent 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes.
The lanky Dane became the first man to retain his Olympic men's singles title since Chinese legend Lin Dan, who won in 2008 and 2012.
Vitidsarn's silver was Thailand's first-ever Olympic medal in badminton.
The Thai made a good start but Axelsen soon settled into his rhythm and built up a commanding lead in the first game.
He closed it out in 24 minutes, raising his hand in apology after winning the game with a shot that hit the net tape and flopped over.
Axelsen was again unstoppable in the second game, unleashing the full force of his 6ft 4in (1m94) frame to rain down smashes.
After clinching the title, he grabbed a Danish flag and tore around the arena.
Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia took bronze after beating India's Lakshya Sen 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.
China topped the badminton medals table for a seventh straight Olympics, winning golds in the mixed and women's doubles.
Taiwan won men's doubles and South Korea's An Se-young took gold in women's singles.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Sports
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold6 hours ago
-
Serbia pip Australia in thriller to make Olympic basketball semis6 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold6 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results6 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold6 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m6 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold6 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold6 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final6 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results6 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League13 hours ago
-
Skills, Fitness Camp at NCA: 25 women cricketers to take part13 hours ago