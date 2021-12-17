UrduPoint.com

Denmark's Christian Eriksen Leaves Inter Milan

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:48 PM

Denmark's Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract by mutual consent with Inter Milan six months after suffering a heart incident whilst playing for Denmark at the European Championships

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract by mutual consent with Inter Milan six months after suffering a heart incident whilst playing for Denmark at the European Championships.

The 29-year-old has been fitted with a pacemaker, ruling him out of playing in Italian football, but leaving the door open in other championships.

