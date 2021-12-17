Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract by mutual consent with Inter Milan six months after suffering a heart incident whilst playing for Denmark at the European Championships

The 29-year-old has been fitted with a pacemaker, ruling him out of playing in Italian football, but leaving the door open in other championships.