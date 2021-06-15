UrduPoint.com
Denmark's Eriksen Says 'I'm Fine' From Hospital

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:06 PM

Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital

Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country's opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing "fine" in an Instagram post from hospital on Tuesday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country's opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing "fine" in an Instagram post from hospital on Tuesday.

"I'm fine -- under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

More Stories From Sports

