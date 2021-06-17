Denmark's Eriksen To Have ICD Heart Device: Federation
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:42 PM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Denmark's Christian Eriksen is to have an ICD heart device fitted, the Danish federation announced on Thursday.
The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed and required CPR during last Friday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen where he remains in hospital.