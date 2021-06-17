UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark's Eriksen To Have ICD Heart Device: Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:42 PM

Denmark's Eriksen to have ICD heart device: federation

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is to have an ICD heart device fitted, the Danish federation announced on Thursday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Denmark's Christian Eriksen is to have an ICD heart device fitted, the Danish federation announced on Thursday.

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed and required CPR during last Friday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen where he remains in hospital.

Related Topics

Finland Euro 2020 Christian Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Date of Next Putin-Biden Summit Uncertain - Kremli ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.16 a barrel W ..

14 minutes ago

New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 in man ..

2 minutes ago

CBUAE raises base rate by 5 basis points

14 minutes ago

Gang busted, looted valuables recovered

2 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Touched Upon Afghanistan - Kremlin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.