Denmark's Christian Eriksen is to have an ICD heart device fitted, the Danish federation announced on Thursday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Denmark's Christian Eriksen is to have an ICD heart device fitted, the Danish federation announced on Thursday.

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed and required CPR during last Friday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen where he remains in hospital.