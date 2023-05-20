UrduPoint.com

Denz Wins Second Stage As Thomas Loses Pink Jersey At Giro D'Italia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Denz wins second stage as Thomas loses pink jersey at Giro d'Italia

Bora Hansgrohe rider Nico Denz won his second stage in three days in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, edging a dramatic sprint in Cassano Magnago after a long breakaway in the rain

Cassano Magnago, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Bora Hansgrohe rider Nico Denz won his second stage in three days in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, edging a dramatic sprint in Cassano Magnago after a long breakaway in the rain.

In a photo finish, the German crossed the line barely half a wheel ahead of Canadian Derek Gee (Israel Premier Tech) in the 14th stage.

French rider Bruno Armirail, meanwhile, took the leader's pink jersey from Geraint Thomas who crossed the line in the company of his team-mates, 21 minutes 16 seconds behind the stage winner.

All three riders were part of a breakaway of 27 that got away from the peloton almost from the beginning of the 194km stage at Sierre, before splitting into several small groups.

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) was third while French national time-trial champion Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) rolled in 50 seconds after the winner to become the first Frenchman since Laurent Jalabert in 1999 to lead the Giro.

"That wasn't really the plan," said Armirail, 29, more normally a domestique for the likes of Thibaut Pinot.

"The goal was to get into the breakaway and aim for the stage win. I can't believe I'm taking the pink jersey." Armirail holds a lead of just under two minutes from Thomas as they head into Sunday's stage 15.

Denz admitted on Thursday that he had planned to win that day's stage but this second win leant itself more to opportunism as the breakaway built an impregnable lead over the peloton in difficult conditions.

"I had the opportunity to go for the break again today, which I used," he said.

"When Bettiol launched I jumped on his wheel and went through to the line. Again, crazy!"It was so tough today. Down from the pass I had three jackets on, I was so cold. It was really disgusting.

"In the end it's just a question of mindset. I knew I was going well and I wanted to give it a try. Super happy!"

Related Topics

Israel German Company Lead Turkish Lira Sunday From

Recent Stories

Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland: ..

Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland: police

4 minutes ago
 PM reviews programmes for treatment of poor patien ..

PM reviews programmes for treatment of poor patients at PKLI

4 minutes ago
 China's Eurasia Envoy May Visit Moscow Next Week - ..

China's Eurasia Envoy May Visit Moscow Next Week - Source

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran border markets to generate over 100,000 j ..

Pak-Iran border markets to generate over 100,000 jobs: Minister Baloch

4 minutes ago
 First Emirates Conference on Organ Transplantation ..

First Emirates Conference on Organ Transplantation for Cancer Patients launches

33 minutes ago
 Indian troops shot dead grazer at LoC

Indian troops shot dead grazer at LoC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.