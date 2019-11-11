UrduPoint.com
Departing Steyn Blames Squad Disharmony For Stade Francais Disarray

Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:54 PM

Departing Steyn blames squad disharmony for Stade Francais disarray

South Africa's most-capped fly-half Morne Steyn the lack of squad unity is to blame for Stade Francais sitting bottom of the French Top 14 table, after playing his last game for the club

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :South Africa's most-capped fly-half Morne Steyn the lack of squad unity is to blame for Stade Francais sitting bottom of the French Top 14 table, after playing his last game for the club.

Steyn, 35, who won 66 caps for the Springboks, will return to former side the Bulls after six years with the Parisians who have managed only two victories from their opening nine games of the season.

"Not everyone is on the same page. Everyone is not following the same things we want to do. That's the main reason," Steyn told AFP after Sunday's derby defeat to Racing 92.

Steyn said it was a different case with the Springbok squad who lifted the Rugby World Cup in Japan earlier this month.

"All their arrows are in one direction. If someone makes a mistake, the other guys is fixing it for him," he said.

"You can see the vibe of the team has been great and everybody is playing for each other.

I feel here at Stade Francais is not the same," he added.

Stade coach Heyneke Meyer, who has a league-leading budget of 40 million Euros ($44.4 million), has received the backing of the club's owner Hans-Peter Wild despite the dismal start to the campaign.

Meyer has known Steyn since he was a teenager having worked with him at the Bulls, where they won a Super Rugby title, and with the Springboks before the 52-year-old joined the French capital city outfit in 2018.

"Morne is a warrior. He played so many Test matches just from hard work. He's an inspiration to players, to me," Meyer said.

"He will help the young fly-halves there (in South Africa) and he'll help the backs. Super Rugby is a little bit quicker but he's still fit enough. He's definitely going to help them," he added.

- Finish where it started -

