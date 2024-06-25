Departmental Committee Held At SCCI
Muhammad Rameez Published June 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Departmental Committee on Garrison HQ/Cantonment board Affairs held a meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, SCCI Chairman Department Committee on Garrison HQ/Cantonment Board Affairs Sheikh Zahid Hameed and business community.
The meeting was a significant event dedicated to paying tribute to Mr. Ammad Butt, the esteemed Captain of the Pakistan Field Hockey team.
