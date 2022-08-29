UrduPoint.com

Departments And Companies Should Give Job To Athletes, CM Punjab

Muhammad Rameez Published August 29, 2022

Departments and companies should give job to athletes, CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Major departments and companies should give jobs to athletes so that they can concentrate on winning laurels for the country setting aside financial worries

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Major departments and companies should give jobs to athletes so that they can concentrate on winning laurels for the country setting aside financial worries.

He was speaking as chief guest at Pride of Punjab and Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood, Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Chief Secretary Punjab, Kamran Ali Afzal, MPA Sania Kamran, Secretary Information Raja Mansoor, Vice Chairman Sports board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi also attended the ceremony.

Olympian Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem, Weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt, veteran Wrestler Din Muhammad, Snooker World Champion Ahsan Ramzan, Sports administrators Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi and Arshad Sattar, Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar, Ali Asad and Sharif Tahir, Olympian Shabana Akhtar, badminton coach Zarina Waqar and Athletics official Mohammad Ijaz son of late athletics legend Abdul Khaliq were also present on this occasion.

"There is dire need to provide jobs and employment to our national athletes to help them become financially viable and strive to earn laurels for the country", said the Punjab Chief Minister.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi urged the vice-chancellors of different varsities to lay special emphasis for the promotion of sports in educational institutions.

"The joy of getting a gold medal in the field of sports is unmatched and commendable", he said.

He said the sports sector that was neglected in the past but now it will be revived and make functional.

"Gymnasiums and sports complexes will be built for wrestlers in four cities including Gujranwala, Lahore, and Multan", he said adding " Foreign and good coaches will be brought to polish the talent of our youth".

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that a 25-storey complex will be built near the Gaddafi Stadium by spending a huge amount.

"The Punjab government will give 30% and the UAE government will contribute 70% in the construction of the new complex", said the CM.

With the construction of a modern complex, it will be easier to hold cricket matches in Lahore instead of Dubai, he asserted.

The Punjab Chief Minister said women will be coached and encouraged in sports other than cricket.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced to give a house to Pakistan's first gold medalist athlete Din Muhammad. The CM Punjab himself went to his seat of the veteran athlete and presented the gold medal to Din Muhammad.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also announced to give a snooker table worth Rs 1 million to snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood speaking on the occasion said, "It is memorable day in Punjab's sports history when we gathered here to honour our national sports heroes." Punjab Sports Minister on this occasion presented a traditional turban and a special souvenir to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. In return, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also presented a traditional turban to Punjab Minister for Sports.

Punjab Minister for Sports said that the medal winners of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Islamic Solidarity Games are our national heroes and the entire nation is proud of their achievements. "Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is taking keen interest in the promotion of sports and that's why he has announced to construct a modern stadium."He further said, "We are celebrating this occasion in a simple manner due country-wide destruction and huge loss caused by the massive floods. I congratulate the parents, coaches and team management of medal winning athletes".

More Stories From Sports

