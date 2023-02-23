UrduPoint.com

Departments Directed To Make Arrangements For Horse & Cattle Show

Published February 23, 2023

Departments directed to make arrangements for Horse & Cattle Show

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman has directed all the departments concerned to make excellent arrangements for the upcoming Horse & Cattle Show scheduled to be organised from March 10 to 12, 2023.

He issued these directions while chairing a key meeting to review preparations of grand Horse & Cattle Show here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Ijaz Muneer, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials attended the meeting.

The representatives and officials of Police Department, Lahore Arts Council, Punjab Arts Council, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and education Department were also present in the important meeting.

Director General Sports Punjab threw light on all key features and arrangements of Horse & Cattle Show in his detailed briefing in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab informed that the teams from all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will take part in sports events of Horse & Cattle Show.

"Best facilities should be provided to all participating teams and officials of Horse & Cattle Show sports events," he directed the officials concerned.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman further said that a 42.5km cycle race will also be conducted. "The clearance and security of cycle race routes will be the responsibility of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and Police," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion informed that a grand marathon race will also be organized in Horse & Cattle Show in which every citizen can participate.

He said that Social Media Groups of relevant departments have been formed for best coordination during the Horse & Cattle Show. "Around 350 performers will participate in grand Unity Show. Besides this Lahore Arts Council and Punjab Arts Council will conduct Ghazal Night and Bahar Mushaira as well during Horse & Cattle Show," he elaborated.

