UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Depay Hat-trick Powers Lyon To Win Over Dijon In Season Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Depay hat-trick powers Lyon to win over Dijon in season opener

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick including two penalties as Champions League semi-finalists Lyon began the new French season with a 4-1 victory over Dijon on Friday.

Dutch forward Depay bagged his first Ligue 1 goals since December, having missed the coronavirus-shortened second half of last season after rupturing knee ligaments just before Christmas.

"I'm really happy to have scored three goals tonight. It wasn't my best match personally. We needed to win and that's what we did," said Depay.

"It's a strange feeling going from one season to another very quickly," he added, with the game coming just nine days after Lyon's 3-0 loss to Bayern in Lisbon.

Lyon sporting director Juninho has said there will be departures before the end of the transfer window on October 5 as the club heads into its first season without European football since 1996-97.

Depay, along with Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembele, have repeatedly been linked with moves but the 26-year-old insisted he is concentrating on helping Lyon make a run at ending Paris Saint-Germain's dominance.

"I'm focused on OL. I can dream of big clubs but I'm looking to do my best here," said Depay, who doesn't believe the lighter schedule this season is necessarily a plus.

"I don't think not playing in Europe is an advantage because when you play in Europe you get better." Lyon, who finished a poor seventh last term, were without midfielder Aouar for their opening game of the new campaign after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day, and the home side fell behind to a first Dijon goal for Aurelien Scheidler.

- Lyon seize control - Depay, the Lyon captain, equalised from the penalty spot after Ahmad Ngouyamsa barged Maxwel Cornet over as Rudi Garcia's side turned the game in their favour with three goals in the space of six minutes just before half-time at the Groupama Stadium.

The former Manchester United winger spun past his defender on the corner of the box and fizzed in a dangerous low cross that caused Dijon's Wesley Lautoa to poke into his own net and give Lyon the lead.

Seconds after the subsequent restart Depay struck again, Karl Toko Ekambi's deflected ball finding its way to the Dutchman who displayed great poise and skill to volley beyond Alfred Gomis from six yards.

Senegal goalkeeper Gomis produced a magnificent save to deny Depay his hat-trick on the hour as Lyon continued to attack freely.

England youth international Jonathan Panzo, who won the Under-17 World Cup alongside Phil Foden in 2017, came on for his Dijon debut in the second half two days after the defender's arrival on a three-year deal from Monaco.

The Chelsea academy graduate promptly conceded another penalty after a VAR review as he was adjudged to have clipped the heels of Leo Dubois.

Depay again converted by blasting home via the underside of the crossbar to seal his hat-trick on a memorable return to top-flight action.

Nine games are scheduled in Ligue 1 this weekend, with Marseille due to visit Brest on Sunday despite another three reported coronavirus cases at the club.

Marseille's planned opener against Saint-Etienne last Friday was postponed after five players tested positive for Covid-19.

Title holders PSG's scheduled game at Lens on Saturday has been pushed back to September 10 following their run to the final of the Champions League in Lisbon.

Related Topics

Football Attack World Poor Europe Christmas Visit Brest Leo Saint-Etienne Dijon Marseille Lyon Monaco Lisbon Lead Memphis Manchester United September October December Sunday 2017 From Best PSG Chelsea Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

8 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

8 hours ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

10 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.