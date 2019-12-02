Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements for upcoming Cricket Test match

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar on Monday reviewed security and allied arrangements for upcoming cricket test match that will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from December 11

Sri Lankan cricket team comprising on 16 members will land in Pakistan and match will be started at 10 am at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Commissioner said in a meeting that foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming Cricket test match had been finalized and expressed satisfaction adding that leniency would not be tolerated at any cost.

Senior officials of district administration were present in the meeting.

This is first time that Sri Lankan cricketers are coming to Rawalpindi after attack by terrorist in 2009.