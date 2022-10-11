UrduPoint.com

Der Zakarian Sacked By Ligue 1 Strugglers Brest

Published October 11, 2022

Brest announced on Tuesday they were parting company with coach Michel Der Zakarian after a terrible start to the season which has left them bottom of Ligue 1

Brest, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Brest announced on Tuesday they were parting company with coach Michel Der Zakarian after a terrible start to the season which has left them bottom of Ligue 1.

Jean-Marc Furlan later said that he was also set to be "dismissed" by Brest's fellow strugglers Auxerre.

Brest have won just one of 10 games this term, with their 7-0 home defeat by Montpellier in August the start of a seven-match winless run.

Der Zakarian, 59, a former Nantes and Montpellier coach, signed a three-year deal with Brest in June 2021 and led the team to an 11th-place finish last term.

Furlan has been in charge of Auxerre since leaving Brest in 2019 and led the team to promotion back to the top flight last season via the play-offs.

But he was sent to the stands after making an obscene gesture towards fans during a 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday that left Auxerre outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Furlan told tv channel l'Equipe he had been "laid off" following the incident.

"I'm laid off for 10 days because they blame me for the middle finger -- I deeply regret it -- in Clermont, and I'm laid off for 10 days, but I think that's still a dismissal from the management anyway," he said.

Lyon sacked Peter Bosz on Sunday, naming 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner Laurent Blanc as his replacement.

Blanc is returning to management in France more than six years after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

