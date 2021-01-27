UrduPoint.com
'Dera Cricket Championship 2021' Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:09 PM

The 'Dera Cricket Championship 2021' kicked off here on Wednesday at Ratta Kulachi cricket stadium, in which 56 teams of the district would participate

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The 'Dera Cricket Championship 2021' kicked off here on Wednesday at Ratta Kulachi cricket stadium, in which 56 teams of the district would participate.

Dera Ismail Khan Assistant Commissioner Sameer Hussain Laghari and Regional Sports Officer Razi Ullah Khan Betani jointly inaugurated the event organized by Bakht Ameer.

The 12 senior teams had already qualified for the next round. While out of remaining 44 teams, eight teams would qualify for the next round.

All the matches would be played at Ratta Kulachi and the final of the tournament would be played on February 15,2021.

On the occasion, the tournament committee thanked the regional sports officer Razi Ullah Betani over his cooperation for organizing such an event.

