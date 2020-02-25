Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil wins KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Games trophy

Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil clinched the overall trophy after securing three gold medals and a silver medal in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-Tehsil Games, which concluded here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil clinched the overall trophy after securing three gold medals and a silver medal in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-Tehsil Games, which concluded here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhamamd Umair was the chief guest on this occasion with hundreds and thousands of spectators were also present and enjoyed the thrilling Games. Assistant Commissioner Mohsan Salahuddin, AC Daraban Kalan, Regional Sports Officer Razi Ullah Batani, Regional Sports Officer Bannu Aamir Zahir Shah, Administrator Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Naveed Khan.

Dera Ismail Khan claimed three gold medals after winning badminton, volleyball and kabaddi and got silver medal in football. Pharpur Tehsil got runners-up trophy after athletics and Tug of war besides taking second positon in volleyball, kabaddi. Prova Tehsil got third position after securing runners-up position in Bamdinton, and athletics. Kulachi won runners-up trophy.

More than 504 athletes from six sub-tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Kulachi, Phaspur, Prova, FR Dera Ismail Khan sub-Tehsil Daranzinda, Darapen Kala Tehsils participated in the Inter-Tehsil competitions held at Dera Ismail Khan Sports Complex.

Speaking on this occasion, former Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhamamd Umair lauded Directorate General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak and his team including Director Operation Syed Saqlain, for initiating such a big level Games that involved almost 26000 athletes in 32 male and 27 female Games.

He said introducing Games at Tehsil level would help in brining new faces to the main pool of selection.

He said it is golden opportunities for the players, hailing from all 127 Tehsils part of the Games from 35 districts and 7 regions to reach to the national and international levels.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhamamd Umair underscored the efforts of the govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by involving such a good numbers of youth in healthy sports activities. He said such Games are a platform for the upcoming youngsters to come and show their skills. DC DIK Muhamamd Umair also advised the players to continue your hard work because with out hard work no one can achieve name and fame at national and international levels.

He said,"it is a very proud moment to see KP players represented the national teams as a result of the serial of U23 and now U21 Games wherein the players have been given cash incentives, sports scholarship, and monthly stipend of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 for gold, silver and bronze medalists." Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Ismail, followed by national anthem and national song presented school kids along with all the participating athletes.

The players also took part in a smart March Past with their vocieferious responses, shoutings, slogans and some of them also performed dances as well on the tones of on the tones of local drums (dolls) surna (pipe) on this occasion.

