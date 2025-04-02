Derajaat Recreational & Traditional Sports Festival to begin 5th

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Dera Ismail Khan is set to host its first-ever and unique Derajat Recreational and Traditional Sports Festival commencing on April 5.

This vibrant festival showcasing traditional and national sports will continue until April 20, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country.

The festival will feature various exciting activities including the historic Mela Aspaan, Off-Road Jeep Show, Pet Show, traditional and national sports competitions, Ladies Meena Bazaar, Grand Mushaira, Qirat and Naat recitation contests, an Art Exhibition, a Tree Plantation Campaign and guided tours of historical sites.

According to the Department of Sports, KP the festival will include traditional competitions such as Neza Bazi (Tent Pegging), Kabaddi, Dangal (Wrestling), Dog Show, Pet Show, Bull Racing, Camel Racing, Pigeon Racing, Karka and Doda.

Additionally, mainstream sports like cricket, Football, Table Tennis, Hockey, Martial Arts, Badminton, Karate, Wushu, Boxing, Chess, Judo, Handball, Bodybuilding, Snooker, Skiing and Gymnastics will also be featured.

One of the festival's major highlights will be a 100-kilometer Off-Road Jeep Race attracting top racers from across the country to showcase their driving skills.

Considering the impact of climate change and the need for environmental sustainability, the festival will also launch a Green Dera Plantation campaign, aiming to plant a significant number of trees at various locations.

As part of the festival’s schedule Qirat and Naat recitation competitions will be held alongside a Grand Mushaira where renowned poets from across the country will captivate the audience with their literary prowess.

The festival will also include guided tours to historical and archaeological sites in Dera Ismail Khan such as the Kafir Kot Temples and Rehman Dheri. Furthermore, the Art Exhibition will host talented artists from across the country, providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity.