Derajat Off-Road Challenge Jeep Rally 2025 kicks off in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The much-awaited 4th Derajat Off-Road Challenge Jeep Rally 2025 officially began Thursday in Dera Ismail Khan with a strong presence of off-road racing enthusiasts, including experienced drivers, emerging talents, and female racers from across the country.

Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Bettani said the event is jointly organized under the DeraJat 2025 festival by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the Divisional Administration of Dera Ismail Khan and will continue until April 20.

As part of the day’s opening activities, participants gathered at the Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex for the registration of vehicles and their technical inspections. Officials ensured that each vehicle met the safety and performance standards required for the challenging terrain ahead. Significantly, this year’s rally witnessed an impressive turnout of female racers, who expressed pride in representing women in motorsports and breaking traditional boundaries.

Among the registered racers were prominent Names in the off-road racing scene, including Laleena Akhundzada, Ambreen Faraz, Nadir Magsi, Dina Magsi, and Aqib, along with other high-profile participants such as Sahibzada Sultan, Ronnie Patel, Zain Mehmood, Tasna Patel, and Salma Marwat.

Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur also completed his registration and tagging process. Speaking on the occasion, Umar Amin Gandapur said that this is a positive activity and welcomes the guests coming from outside and hopes that this will prove to be a very interesting activity and the people of Dera Ismail Khan and the fans coming from outside can also enjoy this opportunity because not only local but also national and international level drivers are participating in it.

The Mayor said that Spectator arrangements will be made along both sides of the track.

He emphasized that the DeraJat 2025 festival, now a major national festival, will foster love for local culture and traditions while promoting peace, unity, and brotherhood among participants from across Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, several racers noted that they had already visited the rally track and were impressed by its natural beauty and technical complexity. Many described it as one of the most exhilarating and picturesque off-road circuits in the country. "This is my third time participating here, and it’s always an exciting experience. The track is tough but incredibly rewarding for skilled drivers," said one of the racers.

The starting point of the rally is the Yarik Interchange on the CPEC Motorway, leading into a rugged 100-kilometer off-road track specially designed to test speed, control, and endurance. The competition is divided into several categories including Stock, Local, Women’s, and Professional, allowing for wide-ranging participation.

In preparation for the high-octane event, designated spectator zones and viewing camps have been established along the track to allow fans to safely enjoy the race. Organizers have taken steps to ensure security, crowd management, and real-time monitoring of the race through digital systems.

The rally not only aims to promote motorsports but also strives to highlight the tourism potential, cultural richness, and youthful energy of the southern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Dera Ismail Khan. It is expected that the rally will draw national attention and help position the city as a key destination for adventure sports.

Winners of the race will be awarded trophies and cash prizes at a closing ceremony on April 20. Officials are optimistic that this event will set new benchmarks in sports tourism and inspire more inclusive and dynamic participation in motorsports in the years ahead.