Derajat off-road jeep & motorcycle race attracts tourists

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :A large number of tourists and local people thronged Paniala in Dera Ismail Khan commonly referred to as Damaan to watch the spectacular first Derajat off-road jeep and motorcycle race on Saturday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Frontier 4x4 Club and Dera Ismail Khan district administration have jointly organized the three-day event in a bid to introduce the area to the domestic and foreign tourists and visitors.

On the second day, expert riders from across the country, including Jaffar Magsi, Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Babar Khan, Salma Khan Marwat, Maheem Sheraz, Laila Akhunzada, Irshad Kakakhel, Zain Mahmood and others performed well during 120 kilometers race on the track from Paniala to Gloti.

Around 29 drivers participated in the stock category while 22 racers performed in the professional pre-period category.

Besides, riders from women's category and motorcycle racers also took part in the competitions and received thunderous applause from the spectators. The track along one of the most stunning landscapes for the Derajat off-road challenge was specifically prepared for the racers.

The venue for the event offered a diverse geography, dry alluvial plains commonly referred to as Damaan, sandy dunes in the foothills of Shaikh Badin and Indus River flowing along the desert.

The Derajat off-road jeep and motorcycle race will conclude Sunday.

Earlier, qualifying rounds were held with a two kilometers track with dangerous turns. Sahibzada Sultan clinched first position after he covered the track in 1:53 minutes, Zain Mahmood stood second with 1:54 minutes and Asif Fazal Chaudhry ranked third with 1:55 minutes followed by Jaffar Magsi and Nadir Magsi with 1:56 minutes and 1:57 minutes, respectively.