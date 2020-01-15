Derrick Rose fined in felt-tip fiasco

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Basketball Association has slapped Detroit Pistons player Derrick Rose with a hefty fine for throwing a pen into the crowd at The Palace arena in Detroit.

Rose was hit with a $25,000 fine for his actions with 37 seconds left in Monday's 117-110 overtime loss to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

The incident took place after Detroit called a timeout following a New Orleans basket. A dejected Rose walked over toward the bench and stopped at a nearby press table.

The guard then picked up the pen that belonged to one of the Pistons' staff people and hurled it to the other side of the court.

Rose, who has scored 20 or more points a half dozen consecutive games, finished with 23 points and eight assists in the contest.