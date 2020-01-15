UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Derrick Rose Fined In Felt-tip Fiasco

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Derrick Rose fined in felt-tip fiasco

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Basketball Association has slapped Detroit Pistons player Derrick Rose with a hefty fine for throwing a pen into the crowd at The Palace arena in Detroit.

Rose was hit with a $25,000 fine for his actions with 37 seconds left in Monday's 117-110 overtime loss to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

The incident took place after Detroit called a timeout following a New Orleans basket. A dejected Rose walked over toward the bench and stopped at a nearby press table.

The guard then picked up the pen that belonged to one of the Pistons' staff people and hurled it to the other side of the court.

Rose, who has scored 20 or more points a half dozen consecutive games, finished with 23 points and eight assists in the contest.

Related Topics

Fine New Orleans Detroit Peruvian Nuevo Sol Court

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

9 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

9 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

9 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.