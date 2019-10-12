UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Derwael Wins Uneven Bars World Title, Biles Misses Out

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Derwael wins uneven bars world title, Biles misses out

Nina Derwael of Belgium retained the women's uneven bars title at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday as Simone Biles finished fifth, missing a record 24th worlds medal

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Nina Derwael of Belgium retained the women's uneven bars title at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday as Simone Biles finished fifth, missing a record 24th worlds medal.

Derwael earned gold by finishing 0.

233 points ahead of silver medallist Becky Downie of Britain while Biles' US team-mate Sunisa Lee earned bronze.

Biles had earlier equalled the all-time record of 23 world championships medals by winning the vault final, her third gold of the week and the 17th of her career.

Downie's silver on the bars came less than two hours after younger sister Ellie earned bronze behind Biles on the vault.

Related Topics

World Belgium Women Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

Biles wins record-equalling 23rd worlds medal, mis ..

1 minute ago

Man detained in Scotland not French murder suspect ..

1 minute ago

Teenage star Gauff reaches maiden WTA final

1 minute ago

Olympic champion Whitlock wins pommel horse world ..

6 minutes ago

Fitzpatrick maintains one-shot Italian Open lead

6 minutes ago

Several hurt in shooting in US church

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.