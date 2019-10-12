Derwael wins uneven bars world title, Biles misses out

Nina Derwael of Belgium retained the women's uneven bars title at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday as Simone Biles finished fifth, missing a record 24th worlds medal

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Nina Derwael of Belgium retained the women 's uneven bars title at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday as Simone Biles finished fifth, missing a record 24th worlds medal.

Derwael earned gold by finishing 0.

233 points ahead of silver medallist Becky Downie of Britain while Biles' US team-mate Sunisa Lee earned bronze.

Biles had earlier equalled the all-time record of 23 world championships medals by winning the vault final, her third gold of the week and the 17th of her career.

Downie's silver on the bars came less than two hours after younger sister Ellie earned bronze behind Biles on the vault.