Deschamps brushes off Mbappe controversy ahead of Belgium clash

Didier Deschamps insisted Wednesday that he wasn't interested in any controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe after the star France forward said he wanted more support from his teammates after Les Bleus' early Euro 2020 exit

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Didier Deschamps insisted Wednesday that he wasn't interested in any controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe after the star France forward said he wanted more support from his teammates after Les Bleus' early Euro 2020 exit.

On Tuesday Mbappe said in a long interview with sports daily L'Equipe that he would have liked more from the team after his missed penalty against Switzerland ended world champions France's European Championship campaign at the last 16 stage.

However, coach Deschamps claimed he hadn't even read the article, published two days before what should be Mbappe's 50th cap for his national team, against Belgium in the Nations League semi-finals.