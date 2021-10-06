UrduPoint.com

Deschamps Brushes Off Mbappe Controversy Ahead Of Belgium Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:26 PM

Deschamps brushes off Mbappe controversy ahead of Belgium clash

Didier Deschamps insisted Wednesday that he wasn't interested in any controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe after the star France forward said he wanted more support from his teammates after Les Bleus' early Euro 2020 exit

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Didier Deschamps insisted Wednesday that he wasn't interested in any controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe after the star France forward said he wanted more support from his teammates after Les Bleus' early Euro 2020 exit.

On Tuesday Mbappe said in a long interview with sports daily L'Equipe that he would have liked more from the team after his missed penalty against Switzerland ended world champions France's European Championship campaign at the last 16 stage.

However, coach Deschamps claimed he hadn't even read the article, published two days before what should be Mbappe's 50th cap for his national team, against Belgium in the Nations League semi-finals.

Related Topics

World Sports France Belgium Switzerland Euro 2020 From Coach

Recent Stories

22 new corona positive cases reported in Balochist ..

22 new corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Five kids of a family drowned in pond

Five kids of a family drowned in pond

1 minute ago
 Opposition wants old voting system for rigging pur ..

Opposition wants old voting system for rigging purpose: Usman Dar

5 minutes ago
 Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal ..

Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless ..

5 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.