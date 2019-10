A three-day the fourth desert rally will be held in Muzaffargarh and Layyah on November 15-17

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) A three-day the fourth desert rally will be held in Muzaffargarh and Layyah on November 15-17.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) Punjab here on Saturday.