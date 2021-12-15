Desks set up for U-23 Football League registration, information

Two desks have been set up for registration of players in the Under-23 Football League organized by Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab

According to Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, a desk has been set up under the supervision of Divisional Sports Office, Multan for the guidance of players and registration of their Names while another desk set up at District Sports Office.

The willing players could contact at the desks in case of any difficulty and get themselves registered by December 22 to participate in the football league.

The under- 23 football league event was likely to be held in end of January or in the first week of February, Rana Nadeem concluded.