Despite ardent efforts, Pak Scrabble Association awaits PSB affiliation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Despite ardent efforts, Pakistan Scrabble Association's (PSA) has claimed sending various reminders to the Pakistan sports Board (PSB) for an affiliation, but got no heed on the matter.

"Our performance at the international level has been remarkable. We meet the affiliation criteria set by the board. We have submitted all necessary documents with the board for the purpose. But so far we see no progress from on the matter," PSA Director Youth Program Tariq Pervez claimed.

Talking to APP, PSA Director Youth Program Tariq Pervez said he had been contacting PSB officials' repeatedly, sending reminder after reminder seeking for an affiliation, but they had been using delaying tactics for some vested interests. "I won't give up on the matter and PSB must consider over the years performance of the association," he said.

While mentioning the Association's achievements, he said our five players won the world championship in different categories of the Junior World Scrabble Championship played at Nottingham, England in August 2017.

The champions included Ahad Riaz (Under-18), Sohaib Sanaullah (U-16), Hamza Naeem (U-14).

"Imaad Ali and Monis Khan also retained their titles in u-12 and u-10 categories," he said and added scrabble has brought more world titles to Pakistan than any other sport.

Highlighting more achievements of the team, Tariq said World Youth Srabble Championship 2013's tiltle was also on its credit roll. "Moiz Baig as an individual clinched the World Youth Champion and Javeria Mirza was the Runner up in the same event. It was the first time in history that a winner and runner up were from the same country," he said.

He said Pakistan also managed to secure WYSC 2014 at Colombo Sri Lanka in which Mariam Arif and Abdullah Abbasi bagged 3rd and 7th positions, respectively.

Hammad Hadi was the winner while Moiz Baig was the runner up in the Princess Cup International Youth tournament at Bangkok, Thailand 2017," he said.

