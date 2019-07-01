UrduPoint.com
Despite India Losing, Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semi-finals! Here's How

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 32 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:48 AM

Despite India losing, Pakistan can still qualify for semi-finals! Here's how

To the disappointment of Indian and Pakistani fans alike, India lost to England by 31 runs.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) Huge numbers of Pakistan and India fans from Britain's large south Asian community turned grounds green and blue during the tournament, giving passionate backing to their favourite teams.

Normally sedate English stadiums have been transformed into seething cauldrons of noise and colour, despite the damp conditions at the start of the tournament.

On Sunday, Birmingham's Edgbaston ground played host to thousands of passionate India fans, desperate to see the two-time champions seal their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

But to the disappointment of Indian and Pakistani fans alike, India lost to England by 31 runs.

With England qualifying for the semi-finals, it has got tough for Pakistan to still make their way to the top four.

Hope is not lost as Pakistan team still have the chance to qualify for the semi-finals. For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals, it need to beat Bangladesh while New Zealand would have to defeat England.

If it comes down to Net Run Rate, Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by a big margin of 200-250 runs which is quite unlikely.

Nonetheless, prayers continue for Pakistan team as fans eye towards the star players to repeat 1992 world cup history and bring the trophy home.

