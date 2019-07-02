Destiny? England eye World Cup final with holders USA in their path

Lyon, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :England star Lucy Bronze believes the time has come for the Lionesses to make it to the final of the women's World Cup as they head into Tuesday's huge last-four showdown with holders the United States, led by the outspoken Megan Rapinoe.

It is another headline match-up as this landmark tournament shifts to Lyon, the home of Europe's top club side, for its final week, with the country that is so proud of having given the world the game taking on the dominant nation in women's football.

The United States are defending the trophy they won in 2015, their third triumph in seven editions. England are in their third consecutive semi-final at a major tournament but fell at this hurdle four years ago, and again at Euro 2017.

That sets them apart from their opponents on Tuesday, but also from the other semi-finalists, European champions the Netherlands and 2016 Olympic finalists Sweden.

"These are three teams who have reached finals in recent years, so we probably have that edge, we're maybe more destined to go to a final in that respect," insisted Bronze, who is back in her adopted home, having joined Lyon from Manchester City in 2017.

The right-back has won successive Champions League titles since joining the French side, and can't wait to run out onto the pitch at their 59,000-seat home she knows so well.

"It brings out the best in the teams that I have played for -- I know that the players I play with for England, we live for these big games," said the 27-year-old, a stand-out performer in an England team whose performances have attracted record television audiences back home.