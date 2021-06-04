UrduPoint.com
Detained Russian Tennis Player Sizikova Declares Innocence, Will File Complaint - Lawyer

Russian tennis player Anna Sizikova, who was detained in Paris on suspicion of "corruption in sports" and "organized fraud," completely refutes the charges and intends to file a complaint for libel, her lawyer lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian tennis player Anna Sizikova, who was detained in Paris on suspicion of "corruption in sports" and "organized fraud," completely refutes the charges and intends to file a complaint for libel, her lawyer lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik.

"She did not want to take a lawyer during the arrest, because she considers herself completely innocent. But as soon as she leaves, she will file a complaint for libel. Because all this is absolute libel, she is absolutely innocent," Belot said.

The defense lawyer added that Sizikova was now answering police questions and might be released on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

On Friday, the Parisien newspaper reported that Sizikova had been detained in Paris on suspicion of deliberately losing the doubles match at Roland Garros in 2020. The French prosecutor's office confirmed to Sputnik that Sizikova was suspected of corruption in sports and organized fraud. The Russian Embassy in Paris told Sputnik that it was aware of the detention of the Russian tennis player, the diplomatic mission was in contact with the French authorities on this issue.

