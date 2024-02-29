‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Indian Tennis star's post is based on the struggle of a delicate category, in which she writes that some days she remains a warrior, some days she feels broken and shattered.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has said in a new Instagram post that she is determined, fighting, and striving.

Sania Mirza shared her Instagram story, depicting intense physical activity; while in another she attempted to describe her current state.

In another Instagram story, she shared her picture with a caption of "fresh, fresh".

The most days are spent fighting and shattered, but she faces the situation every day, stands tall, fights, and strives. She is there.