‘Determined, Fighting And Striving,’ Says Sania Mirza
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
The Indian Tennis star's post is based on the struggle of a delicate category, in which she writes that some days she remains a warrior, some days she feels broken and shattered.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has said in a new Instagram post that she is determined, fighting, and striving.
Sania Mirza shared her Instagram story, depicting intense physical activity; while in another she attempted to describe her current state.
Sania Mirza's post is based on the struggle of a delicate category, in which she writes that some days she remains a warrior, some days she feels broken and shattered.
In another Instagram story, she shared her picture with a caption of "fresh, fresh".
The most days are spent fighting and shattered, but she faces the situation every day, stands tall, fights, and strives. She is there.
Recent Stories
Food poisoning affects Karachi Kings’ 13 players
PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Woman becomes victims of alleged sexual assault by police constable
PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents
Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association
China sees surge in air passenger trips in January
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
More Stories From Sports
-
Food poisoning affects Karachi Kings’ 13 players23 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win34 minutes ago
-
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)53 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs4 hours ago
-
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 20225 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard7 hours ago
-
Gayle hopes T20 World Cup can help cricket crack US market42 minutes ago
-
Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy disappointed42 minutes ago
-
Islamabad United's Colin Munro emphasizes importance of recent victory42 minutes ago
-
Islamabad United clinches commanding victory over Karachi Kings in PSL showdown42 minutes ago
-
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings19 hours ago
-
Multan Sultans arrive in Karachi for PSL 9 matches21 hours ago