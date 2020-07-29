UrduPoint.com
Dettori Guides Stradivarius To Record Fourth Goodwood Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:54 AM

Frankie Dettori and trainer John Gosden recorded their second piece of racing history in a matter of days as Stradivarius won a fourth Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, the opening day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Frankie Dettori and trainer John Gosden recorded their second piece of racing history in a matter of days as Stradivarius won a fourth Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, the opening day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival.

Dettori looked in trouble halfway down the straight of the Group One contest as he was blocked by a wall of four horses.

However, the 49-year-old Italian managed to get Stradivarius out of trouble and target the front-running Nayef Road and Irish Derby winner Santiago.

Once Dettori got upsides Santiago and Nayef Road, he and the three-time Ascot Gold Cup champion were not to be denied.

Stradivarius's record run comes after super mare Enable won a historic third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

"What a horse," exclaimed Dettori, who was winning it for joint record fifth time.

"He was giving away over two stone to Santiago and made light of it.

"Everyone was racing to beat him and yet he still gets out and wins. He is an amazing horse.

"Enable on Saturday, Stradivarius today - it is the stuff of dreams!"The two Gosden stable stars look set to meet in Europe's most prestigious race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, on October 4 as Stradivarius owner Bjorn Nielsen wants to have a tilt at that race.

Enable will be bidding to become the first horse to win the race for a third time.

