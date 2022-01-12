UrduPoint.com

Development Of Sports Top Priority Of Government,Secretary Sports Punjab

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal while presiding over an important review meeting here on Wednesday said that development and promotion of sports culture across the province is top priority of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Deputy Secretary Ashraf Gujjar, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Omair Hasan, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa and Tariq Wattoo and other top officials attended the key meeting. Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan gave a thorough briefing about the affairs of Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

Addressing the meeting, Noor ul Amin Mengal said the sports sector has great importance in the life of youngsters. "It is a fundamental obligation of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department to incline youth towards sports activities.

All the stakeholders will be taken on board for the promotion of sports culture across the province".

He expressed the determination to take effective measures for the solution of sports associations' issues. "We will cooperate with the Pakistan Olympic Association and other registered sports associations for the cause of sports".

Secretary Sports Sports said that sports projects will be upgraded from tehsil level to provincial level. "We will also chalk out a special programme for youth at provincial level".

He vowed to utilize all resources for the provision of all necessary facilities to potential male and female players of the province so that they can excel in national and international sports competitions appropriately in future.

