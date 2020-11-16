DFA Buner stun Charsadda on penalty kicks in Inter-District Soccer

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::District Football Association team of Buner stunned Charsadda District team in the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Younis Stadium Mardan on Monday.

Both the teams DFA Buner and DFA Charsadda raided on each other defence with some good attacking moves but due to poor finishing from both sides, none of the team could be able to score any single goal in the stipulated 90-minute time. Thus the match ended in a goalless draw.

To decide the fate of the match both DFA Buner and DFA Charsadda were awarded five each penalty kicks on which DFA Buner scored on all five attempts while Charsadda scored on four attempts and missed the fifth one when Faheem say his attempt went wide from the goal-post.

Special guests Jamal Khan Hoti, Owner of Hoti Eagle and Khalid Khan, Owner of Sikandar Star, graced the occasion as guests and before the start of the match the players of both Buner and Charsadda were introduced to them.