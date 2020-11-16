UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFA Buner Stun Charsadda On Penalty Kicks In Inter-District Soccer

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

DFA Buner stun Charsadda on penalty kicks in Inter-District Soccer

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::District Football Association team of Buner stunned Charsadda District team in the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Younis Stadium Mardan on Monday.

Both the teams DFA Buner and DFA Charsadda raided on each other defence with some good attacking moves but due to poor finishing from both sides, none of the team could be able to score any single goal in the stipulated 90-minute time. Thus the match ended in a goalless draw.

To decide the fate of the match both DFA Buner and DFA Charsadda were awarded five each penalty kicks on which DFA Buner scored on all five attempts while Charsadda scored on four attempts and missed the fifth one when Faheem say his attempt went wide from the goal-post.

Special guests Jamal Khan Hoti, Owner of Hoti Eagle and Khalid Khan, Owner of Sikandar Star, graced the occasion as guests and before the start of the match the players of both Buner and Charsadda were introduced to them.

Related Topics

Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Mardan Eagle Charsadda Buner All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH&#039;s Board o ..

15 minutes ago

‘TBHF’ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

15 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

15 minutes ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

1 hour ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.