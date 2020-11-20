DFA Khyber shock Dir Lower in KP Shama Inter-District Soccer

Two quick goals in the second session by Shaheen and Wajid guided their team to 3-0 victory in the match against Dir Lower in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Mardan Sports Complex on Friday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) ::Two quick goals in the second session by Shaheen and Wajid guided their team to 3-0 victory in the match against Dir Lower in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Mardan sports Complex on Friday.

The match started on a fast tempo and both the teams, Khyber District of the merged tribal areas and Dir Lower played well and made some good attacking moves but failed to score any goal in the first-half of the 45-minute.

Both Khyber District team and Dir Lower players made good incisive rallies of attacks but due to poor finishing, they could not get any lead in the first-half.

It was the second session when Khyber District team managed their position according to the situation and left winger Shaheen succeeded in giving his team a vital lead in the 52nd minute through field attempt.

Shaheen got a free ball from the mid-fielder Sajid Ali and zoomed quickly toward the rival goal-post. By reaching his left position, he kicked into the goal-post to make the tally 1-0. Five minute later Shaheen scored another goal in similar fashion and made the tally 2-0.

When taken 2-0 lead, Khyber District team dominated the match by taking position of the ball and succeeded in scoring another goal through Wajid Ali on the field attempt in the 68th minute, thus making the tally 3-0.

Earlier, before the start of the match the players of both Khyber District and Dir Lower to the chief guest Ghulam Hussain, President Sarafa Association, Mardan, Ghulam Habib Salarzai, Former Vice President Mardan Premier League Football League Tournament, Hafiz Zia-ur-Rehman Vice President Chamber of Commerce, Gul Ji, President MC Plaza Mardan and organizing Secretary Ali Gohar were introduced to him.