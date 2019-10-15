UrduPoint.com
DFA Wins Two Matches Of Football Tournament

Tue 15th October 2019

DFA wins two matches of football tournament

DFA Bahawalpur Club has won two matches of Third All Pakistan Malik Sulah-ud-Din Dogar Memorial Floodlight Football Tournament

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :DFA Bahawalpur Club has won two matches of Third All Pakistan Malik Sulah-ud-Din Dogar Memorial Floodlight Football Tournament.

The football matches were played between district football association's football teams of several districts.

The football team of District Football Association (DFA) Bahawalpur played its first match against DFA Sahiwal and won the match by penalty kicks.

DFA Bahawalpur played its second match against DFA Pakpatan.

DFA Bahawalpur made three goals while DFA Pakpatan could not make even single goal.

DFA Bahawalpur also won this match. Forward of DFA Bahawalpur including Sumair Khan, Umar and Ali Khan made one goal each in this match. DFA Bahawalpur's Coach, Mama Jaffar Baloch and the Manager, Babar Khan also watched the matches.

