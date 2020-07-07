UrduPoint.com
DFAs Of Hazara Announce Support For Zahir Shah Group In Upcoming PFF Election 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :District Football Associations (DFA) of Hazara division Tuesday decided to support the Zahir Ali Shah group in the upcoming Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) election 2020.

The decision of support was made in a meeting held in Abbottabad chaired by former international footballer and Senior Vice President KP Football Association (KPFA) Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed.

The presidents of the DFA Hazara region while expressing their views in the meeting said that we all show our unconditional support to the Zahir group in the elections for the promotion of football in the region.

They further said that our support Zahir Ali Shah group for upcoming PFA election 2020 is to support football of Pakistan, it is very important that Zahir Ali Shah has a will to promote football in Pakistan and particularly in Hazara division.

While speaking at the occasion Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed said that during the elections of 2015 DFAs of Hazara have favoured Zahir Shah group and once again for the betterment of Football in the country all DFAs unanimously announced their support.

President DFA Abbottabad Khalid Mahmood Khan, Naeem Baig, Niaz Khan Niazi and Ishfaq Abbass, President DFA Mansehra Farooq Khan and President Haripur DFA Haji Muhammad Basheer, Afsar Khan Lala and other participated in the meeting.

