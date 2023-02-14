UrduPoint.com

DG, Felicitates Pak Squash Team On Defeating India In Final Of 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DG, felicitates Pak squash team on defeating India in final of 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday felicitated Pakistan squash team on defeating India in the final of 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023 in Indian city Chennai.

In his greeting message, he praised the impressive performance of talented duo of Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan, who helped Pakistan emerge victorious against their arch-rivals India by a big margin of 2-0.

He said that Pakistan junior squash team has made the entire nation proud with its exceptionalgold medal winning performance against India. He expressed his hope that Pakistan squashteam will maintain the title winning performance in their future international squash competitions.

