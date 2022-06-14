DG KDA pledges all-out support for promotion of softball in country

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Director General (DG) of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, who is also the Patron of Sindh Softball Association (SSA) Tuesday said that we have to make collective efforts at individual and institutional level to regain past glory in various sports at international level.

Speaking at a function held by Softball Federation of Pakistan at its office in connection with the World Softball Day celebrated by World Baseball and Softball Confederation on June 13 in more than 140 states of the world, he said that any good news on sports front from international level has a positive impact on the promotion of sports in the country. Players who represent the country at international level are our pride, he added.

"Players who win laurels for the country at international level must be honoured at government level and by private organizations to encourage them in their endeavors to achieve best results in future as well, he added.

He said that sports activities have been restored fully in the KDA and observed that along with other sports, he is eager to see promotion of softball with special emphasis at grass-root level in the country.

"KDA will play a pivotal role for not only enhancing and improving the existing infrastructure of softball in the country but will also ensure steps for well-being of the players," he observed.

He said that players of Karachi team, which won the title of 7th Inter Divisional Softball Championship in Hyderabad recently, will be honoured at a grand reception to be held in Karachi soon.

On the occasion, the Federation's Secretary General Asif Azeem thanked the DG KDA for his support to the game of softball in the country and added that a substantial patronage of sports by government institutions is a must for promotion of sports so that players are not only provided best playing opportunities but they are also made financially strong so that they can concentrate on their game.

Asif Azeem announced that Pakistan softball team will feature in Asia B-5 Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August.

"Moreover, the 1st Softball League will be held in Karachi in November this year in which Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and the host Karachi team will take part. Foreign players and technical officials will be invited to this grand event to provide players an exposure of playing alongside international players as the event is aimed at preparing them for international level tournaments. Besides, the international players who will visit Pakistan will send back the world a positive message that our country is safe for hosting international sports.