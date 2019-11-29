DG Khan Win Taekwondo Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:29 PM
Dera Ghazi Khan won the inter-district Taekwondo championship here on Friday
The Karate contest, organized by divisional sports department, witnessed participation of Karatekas from all the four districts including DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur in 10 weight categories.
Layyah district secured the second position.
Divisional sports officer Ata-Ur-Rehman and district and tehsil sports officers distributed prizes among the winners.