DG Khan Win Taekwondo Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:29 PM

DG Khan win Taekwondo championship

Dera Ghazi Khan won the inter-district Taekwondo championship here on Friday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Dera Ghazi Khan won the inter-district Taekwondo championship here on Friday.

The Karate contest, organized by divisional sports department, witnessed participation of Karatekas from all the four districts including DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur in 10 weight categories.

Layyah district secured the second position.

Divisional sports officer Ata-Ur-Rehman and district and tehsil sports officers distributed prizes among the winners.

