UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Khan Wrestler Wins Heavyweight Contest

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:33 PM

DG Khan wrestler wins heavyweight contest

Heavyweight Zameer Gurmani, hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan district, has won the 'Heavyweight' title contest, held at District Sports Department here Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Heavyweight Zameer Gurmani, hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan district, has won the 'Heavyweight' title contest, held at District sports Department here Saturday.

Fiaz from Multan stood second in the said competition among 22 wrestlers, who participated, and went through total 11 competitions.

Focal person for the contest, MPA Sabeen Gul and District Sports Officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran distributed prizes among the winning wrestlers.

District Wrestling Secretary Wasiq Khan and local 'dangal' promoter Manzoor Khan were also present on the occasion. Hamid Khan performed as referee in the wrestling competitions, which ended here on Saturday.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Dera Ghazi Khan From

Recent Stories

Man killed, brother injured over marriage dispute ..

2 minutes ago

Qumi Yaq Jehti Kashmir Girls U-19 Squash Champions ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens advised to use and consume properly treat ..

11 minutes ago

Kashmiris hold anti-India demo in Washington

11 minutes ago

Curfew continues in IoK

11 minutes ago

University of Karachi Business School to hold apti ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.