DG Khan wrestler wins heavyweight contest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Heavyweight Zameer Gurmani, hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan district, has won the 'Heavyweight' title contest, held at District sports Department here Saturday.

Fiaz from Multan stood second in the said competition among 22 wrestlers, who participated, and went through total 11 competitions.

Focal person for the contest, MPA Sabeen Gul and District Sports Officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran distributed prizes among the winning wrestlers.

District Wrestling Secretary Wasiq Khan and local 'dangal' promoter Manzoor Khan were also present on the occasion. Hamid Khan performed as referee in the wrestling competitions, which ended here on Saturday.